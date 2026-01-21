How In The World Will The World Unite?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-world-will-world-unite

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





We’re currently discussing Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ in this, our feature segment.





Dave, to start right off, you write (I’m quoting), “The final events described in Revelation require the Rapture both to set the stage and act as a catalyst to cause otherwise impossible alignments to take place. Moreover, without the Rapture, all the saints (Zechariah 14:5) would not be in heaven ready to accompany Christ back to the earth.”





So how will the Rapture set the stage that you’re talking about?