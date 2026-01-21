How In The World Will The World Unite?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-world-will-world-unite
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
We’re currently discussing Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ in this, our feature segment.
Dave, to start right off, you write (I’m quoting), “The final events described in Revelation require the Rapture both to set the stage and act as a catalyst to cause otherwise impossible alignments to take place. Moreover, without the Rapture, all the saints (Zechariah 14:5) would not be in heaven ready to accompany Christ back to the earth.”
So how will the Rapture set the stage that you’re talking about?