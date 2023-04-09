The HighWire with Del Bigtree (04/06/23)



WHEN TWO UNIVERSES COLLIDE-

The WHO just rolled back its stance on vaccinating children for COVID, an approach the FL SG has been attacked incessantly for taking from the beginning; Jaxen Reports on Western Australia, a place among the worst places on earth for draconian COVID vaccine mandates, who are now suffering meteoric adverse events and excess death; Revisiting Sweden; New Poll Shows Major Parties Even on Vaccine Injury; ‘Spellers’ Top Prizes At Film Festival!



Two universes collide in a head-to-head debate between Del and Celebrity Astrophysicist and Science Communicator, Neil deGrasse Tyson, which spans science, scientific method, COVID, ‘A Shot in the Arm’ targeting the Medical Freedom community, misinformation, vaccines and MUCH more.



Guests: Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D., Ph.D., Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ph.



