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Those Other Declarations of Independence
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80 views • May 07, 2021
While most people are pretty familiar with July 4th, there were actually dozens of other “declarations” and resolutions in support of independence in the months leading up to that date. They came from towns, committees, militias, colonial assemblies and more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 7, 2021
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 7, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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