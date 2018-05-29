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5/29/18 #NASHVILLE USA: TR(i)UMP(hant)! Free Tommy, Forgive Roseanne #FORGIVE
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5 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/29/18 Trump spoke about SPYGATE in today's heartening rally in Nashville TN, showing the world that multitudes of Americans believe that the corrupt FBI and the DoJ under Obama conspired to prevent the Trump presidency. Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr loses her #1 in ratings show over a late night bad-taste tweet and MSM eats it up, eagerly calling for massive censorship on social media. Also, Tommy Robinson was jailed and immediately sentenced to 13 months yesterday- he needs our support!
In the meantime, PLEASE sign the petition to END THE FED!
https://www.endthefedreserve.com
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel! I am so appreciative of every positive and constructive comment, every news tip, each prayer and blessing and all each generous donation. Let's keep pushing forward into FREEDOM! Together! You Are FREE!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you and Please be active to help Tommie Robinson! URFREE!
5/29/18 Trump spoke about SPYGATE in today's heartening rally in Nashville TN, showing the world that multitudes of Americans believe that the corrupt FBI and the DoJ under Obama conspired to prevent the Trump presidency. Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr loses her #1 in ratings show over a late night bad-taste tweet and MSM eats it up, eagerly calling for massive censorship on social media. Also, Tommy Robinson was jailed and immediately sentenced to 13 months yesterday- he needs our support!
In the meantime, PLEASE sign the petition to END THE FED!
https://www.endthefedreserve.com
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel! I am so appreciative of every positive and constructive comment, every news tip, each prayer and blessing and all each generous donation. Let's keep pushing forward into FREEDOM! Together! You Are FREE!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you and Please be active to help Tommie Robinson! URFREE!
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