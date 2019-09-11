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9/11 conspiracy theories thrive 10 years on
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28 views • September 11, 2019
Ten years on from 9/11, conspiracy theories over who carried out the attacks continue to thrive. Defying countless official and non-governmental enquiries, media reporting, and often common sense, many Americans fervently disbelieve that Osama bin Laden's al-Qaeda sent 19 hijackers to execute the September 11, 2001 massacre. Duration: 02:18
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