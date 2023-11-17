Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CNN hack reporter just tried to bait Vivek into turning on Trump
channel image
Rick Langley
905 Subscribers
60 views
Published 16 hours ago

Vivek Ramaswamy Flips the Tables on Liberal CNN Host After She Tries to Bait Him into Attacking President Trump for a Remark He Made About the Radical Left, Leaving Her in Stunned Silence

Keywords
reportercnn hackjust tried to bait vivekinto turning on trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket