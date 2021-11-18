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Radical Dems Keep Pushing Agenda
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30 views • November 18, 2021
The prosecution played dirty during Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial — and pressure is mounting to convict him.
This is a clear-cut case of self-defense.
The left will do anything and target anyone to push its agenda.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Fox News Primetime | 17 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282504695001
This is a clear-cut case of self-defense.
The left will do anything and target anyone to push its agenda.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Fox News Primetime | 17 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282504695001
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