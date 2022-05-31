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The Call to Annapolis - overcoming anarchy and competition
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31 views • May 31, 2022
The Call to Annapolis was a desperate one. Almost 50 attempts to conduct a convention to create a stronger federal government than the Articles of Confederation had failed. This one only brought five of the thirteen states. Learn what the newly freed states had to overcome and how they met "to devise such measures as might appear necessary to render the Constitution of the Federal Government adequate to the exigencies of the Union."
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