The TEA ACT: A Trap "WORSE THAN DEATH"

It wasn’t about tea. It was about power - the principle that Parliament could tax the colonies without consent. Even a “trifling sum” meant surrender. The Tea Act was a trap, a test of obedience. And the Revolutionaries chose resistance. On this episode, we break the lie wide open: cheaper tea wasn’t peace - it was submission. And they refused to drink it.
Path to Liberty: May 9, 2025