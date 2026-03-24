Germany: US-Israeli attacks on Iran are a violation of International Law - Prez. Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the US-Israeli attacks on Iran are a violation of international law

Adding more from him, at Al Mayadeen:

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned that Germany’s foreign policy "does not become any more convincing simply because we do not call a breach of international law a breach of international law."

Reflecting on both "Israel's" war on Gaza and the US-Israeli war on Iran, he declared, “This war is contrary to international law," adding that "there is little doubt that, in any case, the justification of an imminent attack on the US does not hold water."

Steinmeier further said that the war on Iran is a" politically disastrous mistake," emphasizing his frustration that it is "a truly avoidable one, an unnecessary war if its aim was to stop Iran from developing a nuclear bomb."