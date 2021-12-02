Austrian Needle Nazis to Jail Unvaccinated Resisters

The Needle Nazis opened a two-prong propaganda offensive against humanity in recent days.



First, they launched a fear campaign over a virus variant they named Omicron. It was first detected in South Africa. The South African doctors and scientists who were in the forefront of identifying the virus have repeatedly said that the variant produces mild symptoms in patients and it is easily treatable.



Nevertheless, the Needle Nazis fear mongers went to work whipping up fear and hysteria on every continent.



Second, the Needle Nazis launched their next phase of totalitarian police state laws. Austrian and German government officials are moving quickly this week to criminalize and jail people who resist the Clot Shot. Numerous European Union nations are also considering mandatory vaccination laws.



Where is this headed? Doc Burkhart and Rick Wiles are ready to give you the most politically incorrect newscast in the world.



Airdate 12/2/21