Antifa Attacks Stan Pulliam & Volunteers (R) Gov Candidate in Oregon

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The attack happened around 12:00 pm on the corner of 3rd Ave and Main during a rally for Republican Mayor Stan Pulliam of Sandy, Oregon who is running for Governor.
Portland #Antifa militants carried out an organized attack on Sandy, OR mayor @ StanPulliam & his supporters, which included families & children. Pulliam, a Republican, is running to be Oregon’s governor. Two suffered injuries from Antifa’s mortar fireworks.
Story at
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-antifa-attacks-republicans-portland?utm_campaign=64470
Mayor Stan Pulliam: "This is what happens when a Republican dares to hold an event in Portland to talk about funding our police. Antifa shows up. Well we won’t be intimidated and stop speaking the truth."
Pulliams youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZDmVnu4cMw7YSfcv9V8RSQ