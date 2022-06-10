History of World War 3 An Attack on America and Freedom: Food Processing Plants

Friday, June 10, 2022

We have been under a constant and sustained attack from all fronts for decades. Our enemies are numerous and have told us their intent and objectives. Every day they are achieving victories in our great country, states, counties and towns.

One of the most evil plots has been for these people to attack the very institution that feed and nourish us. There have been 48 food processing plants attacked in the past 18 months. Planes hitting them and fires. Neither state nor federal officials have any answers. The FBI is barely looking into this. Media outlets are not exposing it. Ask yourselves why.





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Pete Harding

The Experience Media

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