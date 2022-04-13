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How Lung Cancer Varies Between Smokers and Non-smokers #shorts
Finding Genius Podcast
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156 views • April 13, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wn6Gr7VXB8I

Can you believe that there are more non-smokers developing lung cancer than smokers now?! 🚭

This mindblowing fact is something that Mark Vincent, a medical oncologist at the London Regional Cancer Center as part of Cancer Care Ontario, whose many activities include the management of lung and gastrointestinal cancer, has found out through his study!

With this discovery, it is now apparent that smokers are no longer the only ones at risk of developing lung cancer. Light smokers and even non-smokers are NO LONGER exempt form the threat of lung cancer! 🆘

Are you a smoker, a former light smoker, or a non-smoker exposed to smokers? What preventive measures can you suggest we take against the threat of cancer caused by smoking? Leave us comment down below!
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