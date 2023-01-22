Walk the talk with a brave stand when confronting evil.

Create New Account
No wishful thinking, but straight conviction allied with no fear of adversity.Philadelphia Flyers player Ivan Provorov REFUSES TO WEAR A RAINBOW JERSEY for warm ups during “Pride Night” due to his Russian Orthodox faith.


Shared from https://t.me/DonbassDevushka/41506

russiausasatanismlgbtgayorthodox churchivan provorovtrue believerbasket ball

