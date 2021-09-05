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Initiation Ritual
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81 views • September 05, 2021
Your virtue enslaves you
Willingly give your soul to
Dark forces silence you
Initiation ritual
You gave up everything
To those who seek the power
Now that those demons sing
Your spirit’s theirs forever
Take your role, the great reset
Down on your knees and take it
Submit to all that they bequest
And plunge the needle forthwith
Silence is your lame consent
Your spirit breath relinquished
Subjugated and oppressed
You muzzled beasts extinguished
Willingly give your soul to
Dark forces silence you
Initiation ritual
You gave up everything
To those who seek the power
Now that those demons sing
Your spirit’s theirs forever
Take your role, the great reset
Down on your knees and take it
Submit to all that they bequest
And plunge the needle forthwith
Silence is your lame consent
Your spirit breath relinquished
Subjugated and oppressed
You muzzled beasts extinguished
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