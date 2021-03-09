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9-3-21 Cosmic Check-in Vlog
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60 views • September 05, 2021
This Vlog is a remake and extended version of the original that was banned by YouTube.
Some of the topics discussed:
• Reset of the Cosmic Clock – 7/17/21
• The acceleration of the breakdown and its challenges
• Anger that many are feeling lately and the alchemy of inner change that's possible when we can transduce and transform its power for positive change
• A "higher perspective" of the players involved in the attempt for global control
• The supports we have
• The Sun emanating more life force currents
• The tree spirits being infused and replenished with life force currents
• Water as the basis for the new currency
• You were born for this and you are ready
• Mycelium Network and Nullifying SARS-CoV-2
Some of the topics discussed:
• Reset of the Cosmic Clock – 7/17/21
• The acceleration of the breakdown and its challenges
• Anger that many are feeling lately and the alchemy of inner change that's possible when we can transduce and transform its power for positive change
• A "higher perspective" of the players involved in the attempt for global control
• The supports we have
• The Sun emanating more life force currents
• The tree spirits being infused and replenished with life force currents
• Water as the basis for the new currency
• You were born for this and you are ready
• Mycelium Network and Nullifying SARS-CoV-2
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