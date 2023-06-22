Create New Account
Congressional Perjury, Turbo Cancers & United Non-Compliance
High Hopes
Dr. Jane Ruby


June 21, 2023


Rachel Walensky continues the dog & pony show making false statements to Congress. Congress continues to hold hearing with no action on the evidence to hold the perpetrators accountable or address the perjury. More synthetic gain of function & another push to take more dangerous “vaccines.” Mass genocide continues with dramatic increases in aggressive cancers among the injected. No politician or election is going to save us. “We the People” can revoke consent & engage in united non-compliance.


Rochelle Walensky resignation, Synthetic gain of function, Trump vaccine, Vaccine cancers, Turbo cancer, Vaccine antibiotic resistance, DNA contamination, Moderna vaccine side effects, We the People, United non compliance


trumpcdcadverse effectscongressside effectsevidenceantibiotic resistancewe the peopleperjuryprosecutionsmodernacovidgain of functionno accountabilitymass genociderochelle walenskydr jane rubydr rubydr janedna contaminationturbo cancersno actionvaccine cancersunited non-compliancerevoke consent

