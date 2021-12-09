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How We Win The COVID-19 PSYWAR
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51 views • December 09, 2021
There are a multitude of psychological warfare (PSYWAR) techniques that are being used against us by the usurpers of human civilization to keep the mast majority of humanity marching forward, in single-file, toward the gas chamber that is the New World Order. This short documentary explains how we can win the latest PSYWAR that's being waged against us by the Edomite banking families.
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