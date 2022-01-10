© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20220110MON ~iamken REPORT For The Sake Of Our Creator Our Children
Follow
1
Share
Report
84 views • January 10, 2022
20220110MON ~iamken REPORT For The Sake Of Our Creator Our Children
A Peek into the Matrix with Kenneth Scott: Ep 5 Going to Peace
https://banned.video/watch?id=61daa53b71e55364986f3f86
Within this informational segment, Kelvyn Alp & Kenneth Scott delve into the Matrix, discuss various laws forms; the pitfalls of each and the challenge of long held beliefs.
Furthermore, Ken addresses some of the questions the audience has been asking - the answers may surprise you.
If you liked this report, we suggest the following;
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/~iamken-report.html
Discover the many other REPORTS
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
Discover the benefits of The Politicians’ Contract & The Politicians’ Contract Act
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
Discover how you may advance A Day For Maturity / the PROJECT
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-brave-and-wise.html
The Brave & Wise / A “We The People” Anthem
A Peek into the Matrix with Kenneth Scott: Ep 5 Going to Peace
https://banned.video/watch?id=61daa53b71e55364986f3f86
Within this informational segment, Kelvyn Alp & Kenneth Scott delve into the Matrix, discuss various laws forms; the pitfalls of each and the challenge of long held beliefs.
Furthermore, Ken addresses some of the questions the audience has been asking - the answers may surprise you.
If you liked this report, we suggest the following;
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/~iamken-report.html
Discover the many other REPORTS
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
Discover the benefits of The Politicians’ Contract & The Politicians’ Contract Act
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
Discover how you may advance A Day For Maturity / the PROJECT
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-brave-and-wise.html
The Brave & Wise / A “We The People” Anthem
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.