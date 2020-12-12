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Η προπαγάνδα του εμβολιασμού εν εξελίξει...
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107 views • December 12, 2020
Όποιος δεν εμβολιαστεί μας λέει ο κύριος Άδωνις, πως είναι ανόητος.
Προφανώς απευθύνεται και σε ανόητους.
Είναι όμως ο Ελληνικός λαός τόσο ανόητος... ώστε να το κάνει.
Προφανώς απευθύνεται και σε ανόητους.
Είναι όμως ο Ελληνικός λαός τόσο ανόητος... ώστε να το κάνει.
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