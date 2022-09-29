Maria Zeee This is How We Defeat the WHO with James Roguski

This is How We Defeat the WHO with James Roguski. James Roguski has been relentless in campaigning against the WHO Pandemic Treaty and he joins Maria Zeee today to discuss his new campaign, 'SCREW THE WHO', which has contributions from the likes of global platforms that have given a voice to all of the censored doctors and experts who have been silenced by globalists pushing this war on humanity such as Zeee Media, Del Bigtree from The Highwire, and more.
