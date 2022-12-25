BRAZILIAN MILITARY IS DEMANDING TO INSPECT THE VOTING MACHINES | Matt Tyrmand

Emerald Robinson: THE BRAZILIAN MILITARY IS DEMANDING TO INSPECT THE VOTING MACHINES OR ELSE IT WILL INVOKE ARTICLE 142
More:
Bolsonaro - Christmas Counter-Coup? Bolsonaro Signs Order to Sideline Corrupt Supreme Court.
Brazilian President Bolsonaro has signed the order to elevate the Superior Military Court STM over the corrupt left-wing Supreme Court, in a move that many believe may pave the way for a military intervention before Jan. 1.
Link to article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/breaking-christmas-counter-coup-bolsonaro-signs-order-sideline-corrupt-supreme-court/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.