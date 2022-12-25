Create New Account
BRAZILIAN MILITARY IS DEMANDING TO INSPECT THE VOTING MACHINES | Matt Tyrmand
Emerald Robinson: THE BRAZILIAN MILITARY IS DEMANDING TO INSPECT THE VOTING MACHINES OR ELSE IT WILL INVOKE ARTICLE 142

Bolsonaro - Christmas Counter-Coup? Bolsonaro Signs Order to Sideline Corrupt Supreme Court.


Brazilian President Bolsonaro has signed the order to elevate the Superior Military Court STM over the corrupt left-wing Supreme Court, in a move that many believe may pave the way for a military intervention before Jan. 1.

Link to article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/breaking-christmas-counter-coup-bolsonaro-signs-order-sideline-corrupt-supreme-court/





presidentbraziljair bolsonaromilitary interventionstolen election

