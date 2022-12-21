HUGE OBAMA SCANDAL EXPOSED! AMERICANS DESERVE TO KNOW THE TRUTH!

Evidence is flying in from all directions of government corruption. FTX collapsed. Hunter Biden's famous laptop is going to be investigated by the Republicans in January. Elon Musk is leaking out evidence of censorship that was deliberately done in Twitter by employees and additionally many government officials. And now this story is heating up. We take a look at a recent huge press released that was shown to the public by the election integrity group called Nations in Action. Maria Zack and NIA also investigate potential government corruption. This bombshell press release accuses Barack Obama, Joe Biden and other American and Italian officials of some major crimes. Is it true?

Nations in Action website

https://nationsinaction.org/

Maria Zack's Earth Shattering Testimony - Kansas Senate Hearing

https://rumble.com/vxil0v-maria-zacks-earth-shattering-testimony-kansas-senate-hearing.html

Italygate

https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/italygate/

Palbulletin Telegram links:

https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/

https://t.me/palbulletin

Please also check out our newest Posts on Palbulletin.com:

Michael Jaco & Nicholas Veniamin: Deep State Capture Operations

https://palbulletin.com/2022/12/20/michael-jaco-nicholas-veniamin-deep-state-capture-operations/

Juan O Savin & David Nino Rodriguez: The SCOTUS Trump Card

https://palbulletin.com/2022/12/20/juan-o-savin-david-nino-rodriguez-the-scotus-trump-card/

Ep. 2952b – Trump Outsmarted The [DS] On Election Interference, They Never Expected To Lose Twitter

https://palbulletin.com/2022/12/20/ep-2952b-trump-outsmarted-the-ds-on-election-interference-they-never-expected-to-lose-twitter/

The Intelligence Briefing with John B. Wells: Interviews with General McInerney, Major General Paul E. Vallely, Christopher Fulton & More!

https://palbulletin.com/2022/12/19/the-intelligence-briefing-with-john-b-wells-interviews-with-general-mcinerney-major-general-paul-e-vallely-christopher-fulton-more/

Jon Herold & Patrick Gunnels: Twitter Files 7 Drop

https://palbulletin.com/2022/12/19/jon-herold-patrick-gunnels-twitter-files-7-drop/

If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.

Can contact me directly at: [email protected]

Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:

Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin

Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin

Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal

Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/

Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200

Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin

Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955

Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/