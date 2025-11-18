BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Crazy Pocket Rocket
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
9 views • 1 day ago
A hard rock/metal anthem with a syncopated, saturated F# minor riff drives each section, anchored by punchy drums and assertive, distorted bass running disco-infused octave lines, Verses weave melodic lines over dense rhythm, leading to dynamic, hauntingly soaring vocals, The epic solo fuses virtuosic tapping, rapid pentatonic licks, and neoclassical runs, Relentless grooves and locked-in chugging rhythms power the track until a final unison band hit delivers the riff’s climactic punch


I got a rocket in my pocket and a roll in my walk Baby, don't buzz me with that north forty talk There ain't nothin' you can tell me I don't already know I got a rocket in my pocket and I'm rarin' to go Now let's go someplace where we can rock a bit I got a rocket in my pocket and the fuse is lit Well, 2-in-1's polish and 3-in-1's oil A lot of lip flippin' makes my bad blood boil I didn't come here to listen so cut the scene I got a rocket in my pocket and a roll in my jeans Now let's go someplace where we can rock a bit I got a rocket in my pocket and the fuse is lit Well, better tune me in and get my signal right Or there'll be no rockin' tomorrow night There ain't nothin' you can tell me I don't already know I got a rocket in my pocket and I'm rarin' to go Now let's go someplace where we can rock a bit I got a rocket in my pocket and the fuse is lit

Keywords
saturated fminor riff drives each sectionanchored by punchy drums and assertivedistorted bass running disco-infused octave linesverses weave melodic lines over dense rhythmleading to dynamichauntingly soaring vocalsthe epic solo fuses virtuosic tappingrapid pentatonic licksand neoclassical runsrelentless grooves and
