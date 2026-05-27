© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Hezbollah drone catches IDF troops in Bint Jbeil
Hezbollah released footage showing an Ababil FPV drone smashing into an Israeli military vehicle packed with soldiers in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon.
🏃♂ The video shows IDF troops leaping from the vehicle seconds before impact — less “elite army,” more panic drill.