© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield and the agony of the Ukrainian Army in the Donbass are forcing the Ukrainian High Military Command to take more desperate measures. Unfortunately for the Kiev authorities and their Western curators, the adventure of the Ukrainian General Staff in the Kursk region completely failed. The fact is that with the invasion of the Kursk region, the Ukrainian High military command and its NATO military advisers pursued two goals - the seizure of the Kursk nuclear power plant and the displacement of units of the Russian Armed Forces From Donbass, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to retreat rapidly, surrendering dozens of strategically important settlements to the Russian Army......................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/