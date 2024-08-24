BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KURSK MASSACRE: Russian Marines Are Brutally Destroying NATO Soldiers and Elite Ukrainian Army Units
The failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield and the agony of the Ukrainian Army in the Donbass are forcing the Ukrainian High Military Command to take more desperate measures. Unfortunately for the Kiev authorities and their Western curators, the adventure of the Ukrainian General Staff in the Kursk region completely failed. The fact is that with the invasion of the Kursk region, the Ukrainian High military command and its NATO military advisers pursued two goals - the seizure of the Kursk nuclear power plant and the displacement of units of the Russian Armed Forces From Donbass, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to retreat rapidly, surrendering dozens of strategically important settlements to the Russian Army......................................................

