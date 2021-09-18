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The True Meaning of Roman's 13 Part 1
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10 views • September 18, 2021
A four part message by Pastor Chuck Baldwin, from his son's Doctorate Thesis., An excellent on point expository of the hypocrisy and the false teachings followed by the corporate church of Today's Babylon concerning truth and the Christian's plight in speaking correction against, in-justice, tyranny and enemies to the One True God and His people.
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