Where Do I Begin with The Bad News - Russia, China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia - off grid desert farming 032422

Thanks to Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul & Adrienne 2 on YT for sharing this message so that I could share it to others.Sudden crisis - Serbia: "Kosovo wants a new war - Decided to attack" - Military forces are developing!EU strikes deal to buy gas from USRussian state TV sends chilling threat to the West with ‘nuclear war' warningRussia announces more losses among military menPutin lashes out at West ‘cancelling’ Russian culture, says it reeks of Hitler’s GermanyTurkey will not join sanctions against Russia — ErdoganLavrov slams all-out sanctions spree, says West’s values ‘aren’t worth a red cent’Russia Signals It Will Limit Scope To "Complete Liberation Of Donbas" - Says "No Progress" In TalksNorth Korea Releases Hollywood-Style Video Confirming 'Biggest Ever' ICBM Missile TestGeneral Clark: Russia is planning a nuclear strike against Poland - NATO defense forces have been activated!With an ASMPA launch, E. Macron responds to V. Putin: The French nuclear forces are ready for immediate retaliation!The Howites "pierced" the air defense of Saudi Arabia: Aramco's oil facilities are on fire!North Korea goes Hollywood with dramatic missile launch footageNorth Korea Successfully Tested Hwasong-17 ICBM Missile in Latest Launch, DPRK Media SaysBiden refuses to rule out Ukrainian territorial concessions‘The unipolar world has come to an end,’ Russia’s former president saysRussia Is Open To Selling Natural Gas For Bitcoin, GoldNATO Doubles Battlegroups In 'Eastern Flank' States: Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania & SlovakiaWashington "Alarmed" As Beijing Nears Sweeping Security Pact With Solomon IslandsBiden Says to Expect ‘Real’ Food Shortages Due to Ukraine WarNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningBiden says U.S. would ‘respond’ to Russia if Putin uses chemical or biological weaponsRussian sources: "Mariupol is part of the" Donetsk Republic "- There is no longer an Azov Order! (Video)World War 3 could be 'unleashed soon' and it'd be 'nuclear' - Russian State TVBomb" from Moscow: Ukraine lost the right to have its current territories! - Russia is expanding!BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Selective Service System Tweets "In the event of a (Military) Draft . . ."For the first time in 40 years, 3 French SSBNs with 16 M51 intercontinental ballistic missiles sailed simultaneously!Will Russia Backstop The Ruble With Gold?