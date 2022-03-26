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Where Do I Begin with The Bad News - Russia, China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia - off grid desert farming 032422
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277 views • March 26, 2022
Thanks to Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul & Adrienne 2 on YT for sharing this message so that I could share it to others.
Sudden crisis - Serbia: "Kosovo wants a new war - Decided to attack" - Military forces are developing!
https://warnews247.gr/aifnidiastiki-k...
EU strikes deal to buy gas from US
https://www.rt.com/business/552694-eu...
Russian state TV sends chilling threat to the West with ‘nuclear war' warning
https://youtu.be/KobEFygpc_s
Russia announces more losses among military men
https://english.pravda.ru/news/russia...
Putin lashes out at West ‘cancelling’ Russian culture, says it reeks of Hitler’s Germany
https://tass.com/society/1427551
Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia — Erdogan
https://tass.com/politics/1427365
Lavrov slams all-out sanctions spree, says West’s values ‘aren’t worth a red cent’
https://tass.com/politics/1427557
Russia Signals It Will Limit Scope To "Complete Liberation Of Donbas" - Says "No Progress" In Talks
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
North Korea Releases Hollywood-Style Video Confirming 'Biggest Ever' ICBM Missile Test
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
General Clark: Russia is planning a nuclear strike against Poland - NATO defense forces have been activated!
https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-stratig...
With an ASMPA launch, E. Macron responds to V. Putin: The French nuclear forces are ready for immediate retaliation!
https://warnews247.gr/me-ektoxefsi-as...
The Howites "pierced" the air defense of Saudi Arabia: Aramco's oil facilities are on fire!
https://warnews247.gr/oi-choythi-espa...
North Korea goes Hollywood with dramatic missile launch footage
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news...
North Korea Successfully Tested Hwasong-17 ICBM Missile in Latest Launch, DPRK Media Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220324/nort...
Biden refuses to rule out Ukrainian territorial concessions
https://www.rt.com/russia/552651-bide...
‘The unipolar world has come to an end,’ Russia’s former president says
https://www.rt.com/russia/552657-dmit...
Russia Is Open To Selling Natural Gas For Bitcoin, Gold
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rus...
NATO Doubles Battlegroups In 'Eastern Flank' States: Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania & Slovakia
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Washington "Alarmed" As Beijing Nears Sweeping Security Pact With Solomon Islands
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/was...
Biden Says to Expect ‘Real’ Food Shortages Due to Ukraine War
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/biden-...
NATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents Warning
https://www.yahoo.com/now/g-7-warn-pu...
Biden says U.S. would ‘respond’ to Russia if Putin uses chemical or biological weapons
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/24/biden...
Russian sources: "Mariupol is part of the" Donetsk Republic "- There is no longer an Azov Order! (Video)
https://warnews247.gr/rosikes-piges-i...
World War 3 could be 'unleashed soon' and it'd be 'nuclear' - Russian State TV
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/worl...
Bomb" from Moscow: Ukraine lost the right to have its current territories! - Russia is expanding!
https://warnews247.gr/machairia-apo-r...
BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Selective Service System Tweets "In the event of a (Military) Draft . . ."
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index....
For the first time in 40 years, 3 French SSBNs with 16 M51 intercontinental ballistic missiles sailed simultaneously!
https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-gia-pro...
Will Russia Backstop The Ruble With Gold?
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rus...
Sudden crisis - Serbia: "Kosovo wants a new war - Decided to attack" - Military forces are developing!
https://warnews247.gr/aifnidiastiki-k...
EU strikes deal to buy gas from US
https://www.rt.com/business/552694-eu...
Russian state TV sends chilling threat to the West with ‘nuclear war' warning
https://youtu.be/KobEFygpc_s
Russia announces more losses among military men
https://english.pravda.ru/news/russia...
Putin lashes out at West ‘cancelling’ Russian culture, says it reeks of Hitler’s Germany
https://tass.com/society/1427551
Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia — Erdogan
https://tass.com/politics/1427365
Lavrov slams all-out sanctions spree, says West’s values ‘aren’t worth a red cent’
https://tass.com/politics/1427557
Russia Signals It Will Limit Scope To "Complete Liberation Of Donbas" - Says "No Progress" In Talks
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
North Korea Releases Hollywood-Style Video Confirming 'Biggest Ever' ICBM Missile Test
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
General Clark: Russia is planning a nuclear strike against Poland - NATO defense forces have been activated!
https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-stratig...
With an ASMPA launch, E. Macron responds to V. Putin: The French nuclear forces are ready for immediate retaliation!
https://warnews247.gr/me-ektoxefsi-as...
The Howites "pierced" the air defense of Saudi Arabia: Aramco's oil facilities are on fire!
https://warnews247.gr/oi-choythi-espa...
North Korea goes Hollywood with dramatic missile launch footage
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news...
North Korea Successfully Tested Hwasong-17 ICBM Missile in Latest Launch, DPRK Media Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220324/nort...
Biden refuses to rule out Ukrainian territorial concessions
https://www.rt.com/russia/552651-bide...
‘The unipolar world has come to an end,’ Russia’s former president says
https://www.rt.com/russia/552657-dmit...
Russia Is Open To Selling Natural Gas For Bitcoin, Gold
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rus...
NATO Doubles Battlegroups In 'Eastern Flank' States: Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania & Slovakia
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Washington "Alarmed" As Beijing Nears Sweeping Security Pact With Solomon Islands
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/was...
Biden Says to Expect ‘Real’ Food Shortages Due to Ukraine War
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/biden-...
NATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents Warning
https://www.yahoo.com/now/g-7-warn-pu...
Biden says U.S. would ‘respond’ to Russia if Putin uses chemical or biological weapons
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/24/biden...
Russian sources: "Mariupol is part of the" Donetsk Republic "- There is no longer an Azov Order! (Video)
https://warnews247.gr/rosikes-piges-i...
World War 3 could be 'unleashed soon' and it'd be 'nuclear' - Russian State TV
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/worl...
Bomb" from Moscow: Ukraine lost the right to have its current territories! - Russia is expanding!
https://warnews247.gr/machairia-apo-r...
BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Selective Service System Tweets "In the event of a (Military) Draft . . ."
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index....
For the first time in 40 years, 3 French SSBNs with 16 M51 intercontinental ballistic missiles sailed simultaneously!
https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-gia-pro...
Will Russia Backstop The Ruble With Gold?
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rus...
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