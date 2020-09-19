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Protection from harmful Radio Frequency Exposure, measured with the Cornet
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213 views • September 19, 2020
I’m measuring the radio frequency exposure coming from a laptop on Wifi with and without a shielding T-shirt which contains silver in the fabric.
Watch the measurements and the spike in the radio frequency (RF) and watch what the measurements going way down as soon as I use the shielding T-shirt.
You can purchase you shielding clothes: T-shirt, boxer shorts, hats, scarf (to shield your thyroid) and many more, here:
EMF Protection: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/emf-protection/
Social connections: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com
Watch the measurements and the spike in the radio frequency (RF) and watch what the measurements going way down as soon as I use the shielding T-shirt.
You can purchase you shielding clothes: T-shirt, boxer shorts, hats, scarf (to shield your thyroid) and many more, here:
EMF Protection: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/emf-protection/
Social connections: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com
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