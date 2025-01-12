Mohammad Amer’s Martyrdom in Balata

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The young Mohammad Amer, 18, from Balata Camp east of Nablus, was martyred when Zionist occupation forces stormed the camp. The forces deployed tear gas and live ammunition against Palestinian citizens, leading to the martyrdom of Amer and the injury of nine others, four of whom are in critical condition.
Interviews: The martyr's father, Medhat Amer & the martyr's aunt.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 05/01/2025
