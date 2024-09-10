BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Huge Craters - At least 40 Palestinians killed & 60 injured by Israeli airstrikes that targeted tents of displaced people without prior warning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
104 views • 7 months ago

❗️At least 40 Palestinians have been killed and 60 injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted tents of displaced people sheltering in the Al-Mawasi “safe zone” in Khan Yunis.

At least four missiles hit the overcrowded supposed “safe zone” on the coast in the early hours of Tuesday, causing dozens of tents to catch fire and leaving craters as deep as 9 metres (29 feet).

❗️Spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza:

○ There are families that have completely disappeared in the Al-Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis.

○ The craters in the ground following the strikes are very deep and more than 20 tents have completely disappeared.

○ The occupation targeted a humanitarian area in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis without prior warning.

○ Our crews do not have the necessary equipment to deal with the massacre.

○ We are suffering a clear collapse in the Civil Defense apparatus and hospitals as a result of the aggression.

New Israeli massacre ‘disappears entire families’ in Gaza humanitarian zone.

Dismembered Palestinians were retrieved from nine-meter craters following the Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza’s Al-Mawasi

Articles:  About this:  https://thecradle.co/articles/new-israeli-massacre-disappears-entire-families-in-gaza-humanitarian-zone

About Second Stage Gaza War Report:

https://thecradle.co/articles/annexation-mass-expulsion-jewish-settlements-make-up-second-stage-of-gaza-war-report

