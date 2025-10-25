Are You Drifting away from God

Your Walk; Are You drawing closer to God every day?





Are You living according to his will, nothing in your life that shouldn’t be there?





Your Fruit; Are You actively engaged in ministry?





Your Ministry, Family, Close friends, Co-workers,





Your Knowledge; Are You in your bible daily? Do You pray daily?





My library, Dan and A.W.Toser my books & Teresa, borrow books, Good Videos,





Tracks at the Doctors office or anywhere there is a table.





Dollar tracks and Walmart





Next time You pass by THE BIBLE BOOK STORE, stop in and but some tracks, order some from Amazon. Get busy?