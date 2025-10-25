BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are You Drifting away from God
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
39 views • 1 day ago
  1. Your Walk; Are You drawing closer to God every day?


Are You living according to his will, nothing in your life that shouldn’t be there?


  1. Your Fruit; Are You actively engaged in ministry?


Your Ministry, Family, Close friends, Co-workers, 


  1. Your Knowledge; Are You in your bible daily? Do You pray daily?


My library, Dan and A.W.Toser my books & Teresa, borrow books, Good Videos, 


Tracks at the Doctors office or anywhere there is a table.


Dollar tracks and Walmart


Next time You pass by THE BIBLE BOOK STORE, stop in and but some tracks, order some from Amazon. Get busy?

