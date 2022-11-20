Create New Account
Daniel Andrews wife is a man.
Roobs Flyers
Published 8 days ago

Our mate John Wilson has been busy doing heaps of interviews lately and as usual he does not pull any punches folks, that's why we love him.


"Recently I did a 50 minute interview with the lasses from The Echo Chamber. A lot of ground was covered in the interview.


Please note at the 47 minute juncture, a public allegation made by me that Daniel Andrews wife is a male trannie."


"Sue me, do whatever you like, but why is your premier parading a trannie around in public?"


"It makes me sick to the stomach, they're throwin' it in our faces. Why do these people worship a cross dressing dope?"


See the full video here ~ https://fb.watch/gWkdiyVikr/ & follow The Echo Chamber on Rumble. https://rumble.com/c/TheEchoChamber


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

Keywords
lgbtqaustraliavictoriatyrantdaniel andrewsscam andrewslittle danny hunchbacktransvestite wife

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
