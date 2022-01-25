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SKYNET and the Fire of Prometheus - Intro Peter Weyland Boris Johnson Monologue
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166 views • January 25, 2022
I'll update the details at a later date, but watch the series as a whole. They all interlock and intertwine with many other movie mash-ups you'll find on this channel.
All videos generally have text and comments to augment what is shown and with more subtle context.
All videos generally have text and comments to augment what is shown and with more subtle context.
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