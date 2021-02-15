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Covid: Organized Crime Against Humanity !!
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50 views • February 15, 2021
Here are three sources providing a small sample that shows the Covid statistics have been manipulated. It's worth remembering that laws based on fraud are not valid or constitutional. Remind any Police official who harasses you of the oath they took to protect our rights and freedoms.
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