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The Lincoln Project Has A PEDO Problem
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22 views • February 05, 2021
The ghouls over at the Lincoln Project have a problem...a big problem. One of the founders, John Weaver, now has over 21 accusations against him from young men accusing him of online sexual harassment. One of these boys was 14 when it started. Ol' John went ahead and attempted to use the Kevin Spacey defense. It didn't work. Whoopsie. This clip was taken from episode 100 of our podcast: https://youtu.be/3QOS3z-re3g
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#lincolnproject #rickwilson #johnweaver
Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://https://www.subscribestar.com/fruitbasket
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jordanbucke...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
We're also on SoundCloud and iTunes!
https://soundcloud.com/the-fruit-basket-626868105
https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewPodcast?id=1328767832
The content shown or presented in this video that is not directly owned by The Fruit Basket is strictly for the purpose of commentary, criticism, or news reporting. We claim no ownership of any of the standalone clips or articles featured in this video unless otherwise expressed.
#lincolnproject #rickwilson #johnweaver
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