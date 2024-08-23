PROSECUTING WARP SPEED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, here is the test. What's more important? Innocent lives and justice or being righteous in your current narrative? Will justice prevail? Will the Warp Speed perpetrators be brought to justice? Will we demand it or will blind obedience rue the day? I guess we will find out. After all God loves Donald Trump, the Zionist, right? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]