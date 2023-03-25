These States Were Designed to be Sacrificed in case of World War 3

Sirens whale across the landscape. Red lights flashing. Military bases around the country. Someone has launched a barrage of Nuclear Missiles that sail over New York City, San Francisco and Washington DC. Popularity of this video 1,160,709 views on Feb 15, 2023. These major cities should have all been key targets. Instead the missiles are heading into unsuspecting states in the middle of the country, places where people thought they would be safe. The U.S. Nuclear sponge is attracting the enemy nukes as planned. Those living in these states is about to be annihilated in holocaust of nuclear explosions. Mirrored





