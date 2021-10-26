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La Palma volcano Lava tsunami gushes down hillside
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837 views • October 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rubcGIZlPR0
Video posted from The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute shows what it described as a lava "tsunami” pouring down the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, Spain after it overflowed from its main cone on Thursday.
Copernicus EMS said 6,800 people had been evacuated in total, with lava covering 674 hectares so far.
With no end in sight to the eruption, which is in its fourth week, authorities expected the lava flow to advance to the northwest, beyond the boundary of the evacuated area.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8262624/la...
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#LaPalmaVolcano #VolcanLaPalma #CumbreViejaVolcano #GlobalNews
Video posted from The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute shows what it described as a lava "tsunami” pouring down the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, Spain after it overflowed from its main cone on Thursday.
Copernicus EMS said 6,800 people had been evacuated in total, with lava covering 674 hectares so far.
With no end in sight to the eruption, which is in its fourth week, authorities expected the lava flow to advance to the northwest, beyond the boundary of the evacuated area.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8262624/la...
Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc
Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ
Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt
Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB
#LaPalmaVolcano #VolcanLaPalma #CumbreViejaVolcano #GlobalNews
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