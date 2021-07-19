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Vaccine Inventor Worries About Assassination as COVID Cops Go Door-to-Door
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513 views • July 19, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team tell the audience how mRNA expert Dr. Robert Malone fears an assassination attempt on his life because of views on vaccination deaths.
Also, CDC and FEMA are moving ahead on door-to-door checkups on whether families have received the jab.
Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/19/21)
Also, CDC and FEMA are moving ahead on door-to-door checkups on whether families have received the jab.
Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/19/21)
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