The Old Man Versus the New Man-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 24 2023

Only Those Who Are Born-Again Have A Constant Battle Between Two Natures: the Old Man and the New Man. The Flesh is Vile in Nature and it Lusts after the Spirit to Gain Control of the Mind. How You Live Is Important as It Manifests the Spirit You Live In. Pastor Counsels Us to: (1) Walk In Fellowship; (2) Renew Your Mind; (3) Learn the Power of Wicked Spirits; (4) Learn the Power of the Blood; (5) Learn the Power of Sin; and (6) Consider Thyself Also.

