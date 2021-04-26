The Milgram Experiment 1962 Full Documentary

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In 1962, Stanley Milgram conducted this world-famous experiment to demonstrate that the principle enables people to do heinous acts. Subjects had to give increasingly strong electric shocks to a "student with heart complaints" (in reality an actor with sound recording) when he made a mistake. The vast majority of these subjects continued to administer electric shocks at the command of the "investigator" even when the "student" pleaded to stop and then no longer responded. With this experiment, Stanley Milgram showed that people are inclined to obey authorities, even when it means exceeding their standards. They were less likely to feel responsible for their behavior when it was ordered by an authority. This experiment shows that the principle on which the war criminals of WW2 invoked during the Nuremberg trial did not just fall out of the blue.