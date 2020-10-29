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Episode 120 - The Truth About the Tenth Amendment
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5 views • October 29, 2020
In this episode we examine the American experiment through the lens of the Tenth Amendment which Thomas Jefferson called the foundation of the Constitution.
"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people."
That means, the federal government is only authorized to do those few things that have been delegated to it. It is my contention that, if the federal government was still in its tiny, little sandbox created for it by the Constitution, this country would thrive. Unfortunately the federal leviathan has not only outgrown its sandbox but has taken over the entire yard, neighborhood, state, country!
The consequences of the overreach are largely unseen yet substantial. The corruption, the failure of one-size-fits-all policies, the influence peddling - all of it acts as a restraint on the American system of free markets, entrepreneurism, freedom and liberty. Instead we allow a handful of powerful people in D.C. and the media to divide us into a series of special interest groups who fight and bicker with each other. All the while the leviathan continues to grow and grow and grow with the only end in sight being the collapse of the U.S. dollar and the U.S. economy, which come to think of it, might have been the plan all along.
"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people."
That means, the federal government is only authorized to do those few things that have been delegated to it. It is my contention that, if the federal government was still in its tiny, little sandbox created for it by the Constitution, this country would thrive. Unfortunately the federal leviathan has not only outgrown its sandbox but has taken over the entire yard, neighborhood, state, country!
The consequences of the overreach are largely unseen yet substantial. The corruption, the failure of one-size-fits-all policies, the influence peddling - all of it acts as a restraint on the American system of free markets, entrepreneurism, freedom and liberty. Instead we allow a handful of powerful people in D.C. and the media to divide us into a series of special interest groups who fight and bicker with each other. All the while the leviathan continues to grow and grow and grow with the only end in sight being the collapse of the U.S. dollar and the U.S. economy, which come to think of it, might have been the plan all along.
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