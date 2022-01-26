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Foods That Will Become Luxuries as Store Shelves Run Bare
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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2092 views • January 26, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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Looking to the past to see the future, vast empires were set up and maintained from cultivation and movement of spices and rare foods. So with China importing a vast quantity of the worlds output, ask yourself why at this time and now add in Tonga eruption, food production is not as stable as thought planet wide.

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foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumdavid dubynemini ice age conversations podcastfood storageadapt 20304th turningeconomic cyclesfood importsfertilizer pricesshortage economywhole foods bare shelvesluxury foodsspice tradevanilla tradechina corn importsbeef importsseed shipping restrictionscpi 20222022 inflationsorghum production
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