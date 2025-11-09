© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nuggets Rout Warriors 129-104 | Jokic & Murray Dominate in Curry’s Absence
Description
Nikola Jokic scored 26 points and Jamal Murray added 23 as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 129-104 in NBA Cup action. The Warriors played without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with illness. Catch the top highlights and key moments now!
Hashtags
