Nuggets Rout Warriors 129-104 | Jokic & Murray Dominate in Curry’s Absence
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
11 followers
2 views • 1 day ago

Nuggets Rout Warriors 129-104 | Jokic & Murray Dominate in Curry’s Absence

Nikola Jokic scored 26 points and Jamal Murray added 23 as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 129-104 in NBA Cup action. The Warriors played without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with illness. Catch the top highlights and key moments now!

#Nuggets #Warriors #NBAcup #NikolaJokic #JamalMurray #StephenCurry #NBA2025 #BasketballHighlights #NBARecap

golden state warriorsstephen currydenver nuggetsdraymond greennba highlightsnba game recapnikola jokicjamal murraynba cup 2025jimmy butler
