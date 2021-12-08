Lin Wood Answers Rittenhouse Smear [StewPeters Show]When Kyle was first arrested, prosecutors slapped him with an absurd $2 million bail figure, even though Kyle had voluntarily surrendered to police and was a non-existent risk to reoffend. They did that because they wanted to hurt Kyle and his family, because he represented the enemies of the regime. Lin Wood represented Kyle Rittenhouse last fall. He says that he raised the money through his Fight Back Foundation, and so the money should be returned to him, and he has filed court paperwork demanding that. The Rittenhouse family, though, says that the money ought to go to them, and this has turned into a steadily escalating war of words between the parties.Lin Wood joins us.America has more than 1.3 million lawyers, talk to almost any one of them, and they’ll tell you the importance of our adversarial system of justice and ensuring that everybody gets their day in court. They’ll tell you how the American legal system protects people’s rights from overreach and tyranny. But most of them don’t really believe it. And you can tell because the vast majority of lawyers are doing nothing about the hideous mistreatment and railroading of the January 6 protesters, who are still being treated like subhuman garbage and domestic terrorists.Joe McBride joins us.Celeste Solum is a broadcaster, author, organic farmer, and more among the many hats that she wears. She believes, based on her observations of global trends, that we are headed toward a cataclysmic extinction level event for humanity in the next thirty years. She’s also written some provocative pieces over the past few years. In 2018 she wrote that the Panacea program of DARPA, the DOD’s research arm, was working to create “super humans” beyond our wildest imaginations.Celeste Solum joins us.NY Mayor, Bill de Blasio, has issued a tyrannical, overreaching communist-style vaccine passport mandate for all New Yorkers just days before walking away as the failing city's mayor. DeAnna Lorraine has the details, and what's the real motive behind the edict.