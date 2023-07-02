NATO is Shaking Out of FEAR┃Failure of the AFU Offensive has Enabled Russians to Advance on KUPYANSK
*******************************************************
Days and weeks go inexorably forward, replacing months and years. However, unfortunately for NATO, such a carefully prepared offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not yield any results. The Russians managed not only to slow down the pace of the offensive actions of the Ukrainian army but also to make the Armed Forces of Ukraine finally stuck in the Zaporozhian direction literally. Currently, there is fighting on the 'Vremenska' ledge connecting the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic. *********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.