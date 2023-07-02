Create New Account
Failure of the AFU Offensive has Enabled Russians to Advance on KUPYANSK
The Prisoner
NATO is Shaking Out of FEAR┃Failure of the AFU Offensive has Enabled Russians to Advance on KUPYANSK

Days and weeks go inexorably forward, replacing months and years. However, unfortunately for NATO, such a carefully prepared offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not yield any results. The Russians managed not only to slow down the pace of the offensive actions of the Ukrainian army but also to make the Armed Forces of Ukraine finally stuck in the Zaporozhian direction literally. Currently, there is fighting on the 'Vremenska' ledge connecting the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic. *********************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

