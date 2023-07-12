Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2 Corinth, part one: Does grace cause us to sin or behave?
channel image
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
6 Subscribers
3 views
Published Wednesday

Paul talks about having 'no confidence' in ourselves and all confidence in God. Yet, every religion in the world, including christianity, relies on 'confidence in self' to reach salvation.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/9YzfNlpppuI

https://savedignoble.com/

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/

http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm

https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/ 

https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HOrC2A7Jb5kHDEae9AAg

https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/

https://www.martinzender.com

https://www.youtube.com/@zendermeister

Keywords
newsdeathsaviorchristhelljesussalvationliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedlazarustormentfreewillredeemedall mankind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket