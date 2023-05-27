https://gettr.com/post/p2i1cde40e1

0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

Nicole said that the CCP fully controls all enterprises in China, including so-called private foreign enterprises, including Tesla, and all companies must establish a CCP cell. Opening companies and factories in the CCP means that you participate in the CCP’s enslavement of the Chinese people, and you will receive subsidies from the CCP due to unequal trade and benefit from it.

Nicole说，中共全面控制在中国境内的所有企业包括所谓的私人外资企业，包括特斯拉，所有公司都要建立中共党支部。在中共开公司和工厂就意味着你参与中共对中国人民的奴役，你会因不平等的贸易获得中共的补贴，并从中受益。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@waynedupreeshow

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

@mosenglish @moschinese



